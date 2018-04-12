Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kirkland’s Home’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland’s Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Kirkland’s Home stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 253,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,912. Kirkland’s Home has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.81, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.59 million. Kirkland’s Home had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kirkland’s Home will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of Kirkland’s Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s Home during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s Home during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s Home by 68.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s Home during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s Home during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/kirklands-kirk-now-covered-by-b-riley-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Kirkland’s Home

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.