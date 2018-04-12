KKR & Co. L.P. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,622 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 481 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 450,000 shares of KKR & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 811.1% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 45,555,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555,916 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $9,740.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KKR & Co. L.P. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KKR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/kkr-co-l-p-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-kkr-updated-updated.html.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.