KLX (KLXI) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $73.94

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.94 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 242014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

KLXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,639.59, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.87 million. KLX had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KLX Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KLX (KLXI) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $73.94” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/klx-klxi-reaches-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-73-94.html.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.