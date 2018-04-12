KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

KMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on KMG Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

KMG traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.71, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KMG Chemicals has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that KMG Chemicals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 15,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $966,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 30,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,945,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,151,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,637,129.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $22,962,900 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,227,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

