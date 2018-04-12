Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €39.00 ($48.15) target price from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase set a €36.80 ($45.43) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.38 ($43.67).

PHIA stock traded up €0.97 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €32.72 ($40.40). The company had a trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a one year high of €36.12 ($44.59).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

