Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Given News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6473464020653 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEP. Macquarie lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KEP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,155. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $21,017.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Given News Impact Rating of 0.17” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/korea-electric-power-kep-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.