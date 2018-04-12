Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (KOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (LON:KOS) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com from GBX 626 ($8.85) to GBX 542 ($7.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com from GBX 565 ($7.99) to GBX 590 ($8.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 440 ($6.22) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd Com has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($9.19).

