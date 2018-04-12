Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Heinz were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heinz by 19.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heinz by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heinz by 26.3% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Heinz in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.37.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Heinz has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $74,656.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. analysts anticipate that Heinz will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/kraft-heinz-co-khc-holdings-reduced-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.