Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price

News headlines about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8754188334149 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 252,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,587.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.18. Kraton has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.75 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

