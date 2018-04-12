Kurrent Hits Market Cap of $374,222.00 (KURT)

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Kurrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Kurrent has a market capitalization of $374,222.00 and approximately $2,010.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kurrent has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000665 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00032460 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Kurrent

Kurrent (CRYPTO:KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. The official website for Kurrent is kurrentproject.com. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project.

Kurrent Coin Trading

Kurrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Kurrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kurrent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kurrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

