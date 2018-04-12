Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kyocera (KYO) Stock Price

News articles about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2599536526078 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:KYO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222. Kyocera has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20,742.75, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

