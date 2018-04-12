Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 41,020 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,936% compared to the typical volume of 2,015 put options.

NYSE:LB opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10,816.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. L Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

