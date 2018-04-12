Millennium Management LLC Acquires 175,967 Shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of La Quinta worth $50,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La Quinta by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La Quinta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in La Quinta by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in La Quinta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in La Quinta by 30.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2,231.84, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. La Quinta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of La Quinta to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS cut shares of La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

La Quinta Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

