SCANA (SCG) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

SCG stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5,291.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SCANA has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SCANA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

SCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on SCANA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

