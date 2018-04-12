ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $35.57 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-grows-holdings-in-etfmg-prime-cyber-security-etf-hack-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.