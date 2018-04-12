Concho Resources (CXO) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,201,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $931,616,000 after acquiring an additional 561,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,749,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after acquiring an additional 377,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3,704.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 297,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,614,666.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $176.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.10.

Shares of CXO opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19,882.68, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Concho Resources has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

