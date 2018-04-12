Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,688,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,868,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,538,000 after buying an additional 2,323,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,721,000 after buying an additional 164,564 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,312,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after buying an additional 188,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,217,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16,890.51, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CAO John K. Wozniak sold 45,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $4,781,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $704,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,988 shares of company stock valued at $45,989,902. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

