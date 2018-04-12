Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,322. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53,950.64, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

