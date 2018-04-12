Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.63. 134,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188,433.30, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-3-47-million-position-in-toyota-motor-corp-tm-updated-updated-updated.html.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.