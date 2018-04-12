Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (PIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NASDAQ:PIE) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $21.58 on Thursday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

