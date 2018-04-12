Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 14,324 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 14,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Loews by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 182,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:L traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 1,150,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,798. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,582.66, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In other Loews news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

