Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Macquarie/First Trust Global (MFD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global (NYSE:MFD) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Macquarie/First Trust Global worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

