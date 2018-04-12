Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Westar Energy (WR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WR opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Westar Energy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,323.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Westar Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Westar Energy news, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,505,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $210,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,007 shares of company stock worth $2,845,359 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Westar Energy (WR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-sells-2217-shares-of-westar-energy-inc-wr-updated-updated.html.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.