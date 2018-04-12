Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.87% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

JSMD opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-takes-position-in-janus-henderson-small-mid-cap-growth-alpha-etf-jsmd.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.