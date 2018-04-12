Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,987 Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,987 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $110,574.36, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $129.05 and a twelve month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, CFO Mark Garrett sold 54,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.38, for a total value of $10,209,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,310 shares of company stock valued at $58,260,377. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,987 Adobe Systems (ADBE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.