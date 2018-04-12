Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 483.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 157,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $19,249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

LAMR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 698,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,385.50, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (LAMR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lamar-advertising-lamr-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo and transit advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.