Lamb Weston (LW) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $64.09

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 230778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98. The company has a market cap of $9,324.71, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $863.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 483,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

