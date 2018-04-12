Lancaster Colony (LANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $113.33 and a 52-week high of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $3,368.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

