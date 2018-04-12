Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 40,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $1,936,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,019,573.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 9th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 80,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $3,868,800.00.

INFO opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19,175.66, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

