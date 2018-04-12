Landec (LNDC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

“F3Q18 (Feb) total revenue of $149.3M, up 9.3% y/y, was above both our estimate of $146.3M and consensus of $146.0M. This includes $144.9M from the continuing business, up 12.1% y/y, and $4.4M from Apio Export. GAAP EPS of $0.58 was above both our estimate of $0.56 and consensus of $0.32. Excluding a $0.49 per share one-time tax benefit, operating EPS was $0.09, inline with both our estimate and consensus. F4Q18 (May) revenue guidance of $137.0M-$140.7M is above our estimate of $136.6M and brackets consensus of $139.2M. The conference call is tomorrow at 11am ET.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. Landec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $35,288.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landec by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

