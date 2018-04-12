Landmark Bancorp (LARK) CFO Sells $40,740.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) CFO Mark A. Herpich sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Herpich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Mark A. Herpich sold 3,825 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $110,542.50.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.38, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

