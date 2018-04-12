Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Landstar System worth $37,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Landstar System by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 66,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 415,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,490.98, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

