Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price

Media stories about Lannett (NYSE:LCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lannett earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8211512473202 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

LCI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. Lannett had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lannett will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

