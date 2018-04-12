Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective from Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.91 ($87.55).

LXS traded up €0.40 ($0.49) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.98 ($76.52). The stock had a trading volume of 247,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lanxess-lxs-given-a-80-00-price-target-at-citigroup-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

