Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

NYSE:LPI opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,243.45, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 66.77% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

