Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $55.70 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,127.05, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Independence Trust CO bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/las-vegas-sands-lvs-given-a-83-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.