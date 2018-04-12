ValuEngine Downgrades LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) to Hold

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Santander lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 562,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,823. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,290.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 173.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 341,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 165.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

