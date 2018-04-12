Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate International Universities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

LAUR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Laureate International Universities has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Laureate International Universities had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Laureate International Universities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate International Universities will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Laureate International Universities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate International Universities during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate International Universities by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate International Universities Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

