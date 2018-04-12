Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 55,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 468,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 217,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181,215.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

