Lazard (LAZ) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Lazard worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6,754.33, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,886.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,320 shares of company stock worth $5,053,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Instinet raised shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

