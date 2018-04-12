Leadcoin Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and Qryptos. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $2.60 million worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00842355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00166378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

