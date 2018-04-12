Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

LEAT remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The stock has a market cap of $10.73, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -1.11. Leatt has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/leatt-leat-releases-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, junior protectors, body vests, full body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, knee guards, cooling vests, shoulder braces, and C-Frame knee braces for use in activities, such as rugby, horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

