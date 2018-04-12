Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has displayed an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic acquisitions over the last few years, are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Also, Legg Mason’s cost control measures will provide support to its financials. Further, the company's focus on expanding product offerings for its customers bode well for the long-term. However, continued equity AUM outflows in the coming years can be a headwind. Also, stringent regulatory landscape remains a concern for the company.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE:LM opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,347.79, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05. Legg Mason has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.11 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,532,000 after buying an additional 652,719 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,469,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after buying an additional 650,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,800,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,303,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/legg-mason-lm-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legg Mason (LM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.