Legg Mason (LM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Legg Mason from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3,347.79, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

