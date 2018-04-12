Leggett & Platt (LEG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leggett outperformed the industry in the past month driven by its strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. Further, the company’s long-term strategy focused on boosting business portfolio by increasing investment in areas that provide a competitive edge and simultaneously exiting underperforming operations, bode well. The company remains on track to achieve its top-third TSR target by 2020 through revenue growth, margin enhancement and shareholder-friendly moves. Additionally, the company provided a robust outlook for 2018. Estimates have been stable ahead of the first quarter earnings. However, the company’s dismal surprise history remains a concern. Further, margins remain under pressure, mainly due to recent steel costs inflation, which is likely to continue hurting margins in first-quarter 2018.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 55,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,864. The company has a market cap of $5,882.05, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.32 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $460,592.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 777,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 308,291 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

