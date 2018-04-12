Lennar (LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 773,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,257. Lennar has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14,419.14, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $8,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $131,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lennar-len-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-35-eps-updated.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.