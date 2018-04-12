Lennox International (LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $1,251,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.27, for a total value of $771,346.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $10,541,924. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Precision Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LII traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,756. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $160.18 and a 52 week high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The stock has a market cap of $8,275.71, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,465.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

