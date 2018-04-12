LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and $12,932.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.06153380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.29 or 0.09707420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.01667690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.02470000 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00597071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02700660 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,307,617 coins and its circulating supply is 100,950,199 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEOcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.