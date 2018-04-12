LEOcoin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003171 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a market cap of $25.20 million and $13,430.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,851.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.75 or 0.06248590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $738.26 or 0.09380910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.01607910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.02405180 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00204960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00040515 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,346,039 coins and its circulating supply is 100,988,620 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is not possible to buy LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.