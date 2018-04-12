Leoni Ag (LEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.36 ($73.28).

LEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LEO opened at €50.84 ($62.77) on Thursday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($81.73).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

